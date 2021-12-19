Advertisement

Nebraska’s quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska has held one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates for years, with fewer than two million people and plenty of jobs to go around.

That rate has hit new lows thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with the state announcing the lowest-ever recorded unemployment of 1.8% in November. Now Gov. Pete Ricketts, who frequently expounds on the value of work, is confronting an intriguing question: Can a governor nudge the few citizens who are unemployed back to work, even if they apparently aren’t eager or able to do so?

Ricketts has taken steps to prod people to work, although in some cases, the unemployed are caring for relatives or concerned about the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Markiewicz no longer employed by Great Plains Health.
Both say, their greatest concern is the patients
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren...
Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title
Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jack Meyer
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jack Meyer

Latest News

Former Nebraska lawmaker will serve as Rural Development director
Six horses die in overnight barn fire in Bellevue
This year, Fort McPherson had roughly 4,200 wreaths.
Honoring Veterans during the Holidays
The American Legion Riders said they weren’t only collecting the donations, Sunrise Express was...
Supplies being collected in Grand Island for Kentucky tornado victims