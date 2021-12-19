Recognition for Nebraska volleyball team to take place during the halftime of Women’s Basketball game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A recognition for the Nebraska Volleyball Team will take place during the halftime of the Women’s Basketball game against Drake on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Nebraska Woman’s Basketball game starts at 12 p.m.

All general admission seating (sections 101, 102,111,112,113 and 122) are free. Reserved seats can be bought online for $15 each.

