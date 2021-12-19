Advertisement

Supplies being collected in Grand Island for Kentucky tornado victims

The American Legion Riders said they weren’t only collecting the donations, Sunrise Express was...
The American Legion Riders said they weren’t only collecting the donations, Sunrise Express was also driving the items to Mayfield to deliver them to those in need.(Hailey Mach, KSNB)
By Hailey Mach
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The members of the Grand Island chapter of American Legion Riders paired up with Sunrise Express to load up a semi trailer with supplies for disaster relief in Mayfield, Kentucky. They weren’t only collecting donations, they were also driving to Mayfield to deliver them to those in need.

David Morrison, American Legion Rider and safety director for Sunrise Express, said they were seeing quite a bit of support.

“Been a lot of people in the community’s come by, dropped things off, they’ve come by and said ‘what are you needing, what can we go get,’” he said.

Voice for Companion Animals volunteers stopped by to drop off a truckload of pet food, leashes and more.

“We ... had plenty of supplies and wanted to give for the season like it’s supposed to be so, here we are,” said VCA Volunteer Tracie Pfeifle.

Pfeifle said it was a good feeling to know they were making a difference in a number of people’s lives.

“I’m hoping, most of all, that people don’t have to relinquish their pets, because they are a big part of your family, and so, hopefully us donating what we have, they’ll be able to keep their pets with them,” she said. “This is a hard time in their life, they’ve lost so much, you don’t want to loose a family member too.”

Morrison said it was nice to see all the support from the community, and remembered how Kentucky also helped out people in central Nebraska during the flood in 2019.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Morrison said. “They were they when we needed them, Kentucky was several years ago. They brought a lot of hay up for livestock because of that, so, it’s kind of a pay back to Kentucky for their gratitude.”

The American Legion Riders planned to collect donations at the GI United Veterans Club through the weekend or until the semi trailer was filled. They are accepting a variety of disaster relief items such as blankets, toiletries, canned goods and more.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Markiewicz no longer employed by Great Plains Health.
Both say, their greatest concern is the patients
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren...
Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title
Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jack Meyer
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jack Meyer

Latest News

Nebraska’s quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?
Former Nebraska lawmaker will serve as Rural Development director
Six horses die in overnight barn fire in Bellevue
This year, Fort McPherson had roughly 4,200 wreaths.
Honoring Veterans during the Holidays