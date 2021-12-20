Advertisement

Cool and mostly sunny Monday with a milder and sunny Tuesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Monday, temperatures were in the upper 10s to upper 20s with clear to partly cloudy conditions. The winds were breezy at 5 to 15 mph from the north and east, and dew points in the 10s and 20s as well.

Cold temperatures to start the day Monday with clear to partly cloudy skies
(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Monday, temperatures will be on the cold side with temperatures areawide in the upper 30s to low 40s with winds of 5 to 15 mph and conditions remaining sunny to partly cloudy.

Sunny to partly cloudy conditions throughout the day on Monday with it remaining cold
(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures will be on the rapid increase with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions to continue with calm winds.

Warming trends for the day on Tuesday
(Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the week, temperatures will continue being on the rise with highs on Wednesday into Thursday to be in the upper 50s to low 60s with sunny skies to remain. The reason why is because a strong area of high pressure moving towards the southeast, bringing in milder conditions. During the Christmas weekend, temperatures will start dropping back into the upper 40s to low 50s with no rain or snow for hoilday travels.

High pressure continuing to move southeastward over the next few days
(Andre Brooks)

