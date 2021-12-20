A father and a mother - fighting to get their children back

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people who are facing similar stories in the Nebraska legal system are begging for a voice as cases against them linger in court and precious time goes by. They wonder what they can do, and when they will get their children back.

Both Sheila Alvarez of North Platte and Josh Hall of Thedford say they want their stories told. Hall said, “The Nebraska Health and Human Services and the system have taken everything from me. I have nothing more to lose.” Alvarez says the same. Both say they asked for help from officials, and they say those they went to for help turned on them. Both Alvarez and Hall say the state relies on the results of “unreliable drug patch testing to incriminate unfairly.” They say they have done everything asked of them, and still, the state keeps their kids.

“Please tell my story. I have nothing more to lose.”

Shiela Alvarez’s story.

Sheila Alvarez (News 2)

Alvarez is 41 weeks pregnant with her fourth child. She is hoping when her daughter is born soon, the court will finally believe she is not using drugs. She says she is having her baby tested for drugs when she is born, hoping they’ll trust the hospital’s results to help her “put this nightmare” behind her.

According to Alvarez, in the fall of 2020, she called the police because she says she was scared for her life. She is the business owner of North Platte’s, “Lucky Money.” She says money started going missing from her business. She says she got scared for her children’s safety when she thought she was being followed so she called authorities to help her protect her two young kids. When social workers showed up to help, they took her then two-year-old daughter, and then 12-year-old son and put them in the state’s custody. She has been fighting to get them back ever since.

According to records, the little girl tested positive for drugs in the state’s care. Alvarez insists drug exposure had to have happened while the child was not in her care.

The fight for Alvarez has now been going on for over a year. The court case lingers, based on the state insisting results of drug patches are positive for methamphetamines. Alvarez says she is not using and has records showing private testing at Midlands Family Medicine in North Platte. She has had hair follicle testing, urine testing, and bloodwork, all showing negative for drug use. Plus, she has been pregnant since early March, so she knows the outcome of the baby’s drug testing will at least prove her clean since then.

“I’m starting to believe the state is falsifying the patch results. These patches only test positive if someone is using. And I am not using. I handle money all day. I’m around people who may be using. I don’t know. The patch picks up outside elements. Or the state is falsifying the results. I don’t know. But I’m not using. Ask my doctor and look at my records. I am clean, and my baby will be clean.”

Alvarez explains that her daughter is placed with her brother’s ex, “He and she have kids together, my nieces. And my son was sent there too when they took him and my daughter. But he is home now. I think they let him come home because he is older and he was talking about his and my daughter’s care there. When my brother and his ex split, she started seeing my daughter’s dad, who we have since found out through DNA testing isn’t her dad at all.” Alvarez says the man she thought was her daughter’s dad physically abused her while she was holding the child, and Alvarez was hospitalized. “I have the police report to prove it, and yet he gets to be around my daughter, but I don’t.”

Alvarez admits it is confusing, and a mess, but she also knows she wants her family back together. The paternal truth of Alvarez’s daughter is now known. The little girl’s biological dad is, according to Alvarez, not in a place to care for the child but she says he believes the child should be with Alvarez.

“I get to see my daughter for several hours a week, some supervised, some not. And when they take her, every time, she screams to stay home.”

According to records, the patches show Alvarez is continually testing positive for methamphetamines.

It’s the same for Josh Hall.

Josh Hall’s story.

Like Alvarez, Hall called for help from authorities. He tried to “scare” his son into listening and coming home after school by having a deputy from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department issue the 14-year old “a ticket.” According to Hall, his oldest son was rebelling and going to Hall’s parents’ home rather than coming home to face the consequences of fighting with his younger brother.

“I have rules, and when he goes to his grandparents’ house he gets whatever he wants. My mom and dad think he can do no wrong. They tell him he can stay with them if he doesn’t want to listen to me.”

Josh Hall (News 2)

The parental tactic backfired, because, according to one of Hall’s attorneys, the sheriff told the deputy to “tear up the ticket,” and take Hall’s son into custody.

That was in May 2021. Since that day, Hall’s son has been placed with his grandparents. Additionally, Hall’s 12-year old son was also taken by the state and placed with Hall’s parents. Hall’s record of past run-ins with the law (long-settled, according to Hall) was used against him. He was labeled a drug user and unfit to care for the two boys he had raised on his own since they were very small.

Drug testing via drug patches has become a regular event.

“I understand if they say they are trying to keep children safe and protect them from drug users. But they are only using the patches to back up their claims, and they are wrong. I love my kids. I am not using.”

Hall has a third child, aged three.

“I’m allowed to be with my three-year-old, but not my two older children.”

Both Hall and Alvarez say they blame one social worker in particular, as he was active in both of their cases. Hall and Alvarez do not know each other, but they know each other’s stories. “We are different, and our stories are different, but they are the same, too.” Like Alvarez, Hall started doing his own testing because he says he knew the patches were wrong.

“I went to North Platte Pathology Services at Westfield to have hair follicle testing because I knew I wasn’t using, and I needed a way to prove it because the patches are wrong. The reason I did the hair follicle test is because I knew there was no drug use, and that these patches were pulling up false positives or there were other things at play with these patches. So when I did that, it went back 90 days, and the hair follicle test all came back negative for those 90 days which proceeds everything from the taking of my children.”

After five low but positive patch results Hall went to Valley Hope Rehab in O’Neill, Nebraska as another way to prove he was not using. After leaving, and after being under observation for 28 days, 24/7, he tested positive by a patch, again. Still, the weeks passed, and he was still not allowed to even see his two boys.

“I tried to find a place I could check into that would give me 100 percent surety that while these patches were still coming back positive that there were people monitoring me on a 24-hour basis. So I checked in to Valley Hope in O’Neill to rehab, and in doing so that would give me some defense in saying, look folks I’m not using, these patches have to be wrong.”

When Hall began his long court journey months ago, he pleaded no contest to the charges the state gave him to keep his kids. He says, since then he has been told if he agrees to a charge of “abuse and neglect” it would be the fastest way to get visitation set up.

For Alvarez, her next hearing is to move her daughter from the current foster care. Alvarez wants her home, but she does not know what will happen. She hopes her baby testing negative for drugs when she is born will help that happen.

“Last time I was in court I was told I tested positive for meth. But my paperwork from Midlands and Dr. Board say I’ve been clean at least 18 months. The state just won’t listen.”

Hall says he loves his kids and is doing everything he can to get them back. “Doing drugs is the easiest way to lose your kids.” He admits he has done drugs in the past and realizes in a small community it is hard to get people to realize you can change. He says he has changed, saying it’s something he has done for his kids. “I can understand why people in a small town would continue to label me. I do a hair follicle test every 90 days to have a record that I’m not using. I love my children, I’ve done everything I can to get them back and I’m still trying.”

“I’ve made mistakes in the past. They were over three years ago. HHS is dragging this out. Everybody deserves a second chance. I am their father. And no matter what HHS has said, I’ve always provided well for my children. They have a loving father. There’s never been a reason for HHS to step in and take them from me. It doesn’t seem like a very free country when kids can be taken just out of hearsay with no proof of anything. I’ve never had a drug charge of meth. I had a possession charge of pot as a young man. There’s just really no basis for taking children for up to a year or more and the fallout that’s going to create. I’ve never been allowed to participate with my boys in any counseling, although the state has brought the boys’ mothers in for counseling even though they’ve had absolutely nothing to do with the boys all their lives. I’m their father and they aren’t even trying to include me.”

Hall says he could see his boys across the field at football games. It was over 90 days since he’d been allowed any physical contact with his boys at the time of the interview. No supervised visits, even though Hall says the guardian ad litem had offered visitations, the state said no.

“In 24 hours my kids were taken away and visits ended. It was over 75 days since rehab and proving the patches don’t work, but still no visitation, and this just sits in the water. My boys have expressed to the courts they want to see me. They don’t understand what’s going on. So much time is going by and I see no end in sight. They want to take my kids for another year. "

At last visit, Hall said the court finally had a judge agree to get the patches retested. So he waits, and so does Alvarez.

News 2 reached out to the local office of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to ask about how child custody cases are handled but received no local response. The Lincoln office sent an e-mail, and that is being followed upon.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.