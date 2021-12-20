Huskers close non-conference play with Cowgirls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team wraps up its three-game pre-holiday home stand by playing host to Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln.

Tip-off between the Huskers (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and the 2021 NCAA Tournament-qualifying Cowgirls (4-4) is set for Noon (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a live video stream available to subscribers of B1G+ with the Huskers Radio Network call of Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch. The game can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM, Lincoln; ESPN 590 AM, Omaha), Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

Nebraska is coming off an impressive 89-68 win over Drake on Sunday in Lincoln. Five Huskers scored in double figures, led by the second straight double-double by Alexis Markowski (15 points, 10 rebounds), who earned her second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award for the performance. During the current home stand, the 6-3 forward/center from Lincoln is averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds while connecting on 11-of-14 field goal attempts, including a pair of threes.

The win over the Bulldogs extended Nebraska’s winning streak to 11 games, making the 2021-22 Huskers just the second NU team to ever win 11 straight games, joining the 2009-10 Big Red.

The victory over Drake was Nebraska’s seventh this season by 20 or more points.

Nebraska’s success is making waves nationally, with the Huskers at No. 6 in the NET Rankings (Dec. 20). NU is one of just seven remaining unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

The Huskers rank No. 2 nationally in scoring margin (+29.6 ppg), No. 3 in defensive rebounds per game (32.4 rpg), No. 4 in field goal percentage (.480), No. 5 in free throws made and No. 6 in both scoring offense (84.5 ppg) and field goal percentage defense (.325). Overall, Nebraska ranks among the top 25 teams in the nation in 17 statistical categories.

Sophomore transfer Jaz Shelley (Moe, Australia) continues the outstanding start to her Husker career by averaging team bests of 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks while hitting 32-of-51 threes (.525). The 5-9 point guard also ranks third among the Huskers with 6.2 rebounds.

Shelley is the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 20 in the conference in all five major statistical categories: scoring (16th), rebounding (15th), assists (9th), blocks (3rd), steals (12th).

