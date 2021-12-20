Advertisement

Pat Heng appointed to Eleventh Judicial District

Press Release
Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Patrick Heng of North Platte as District Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District.(Courtesy)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Patrick Heng of North Platte as District Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District.  The Eleventh District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.

Heng, 63, has practiced law in North Platte for over a decade.  He was a partner of Waite, McWha, & Heng from 2011 to 2019 and then opened Patrick M. Heng Law Office in 2020.  Prior to practicing in North Platte, Heng was a partner at Raynor, Rensch & Pfeiffer based in Omaha from 1987 to 2011.  He also has experience with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, serving as Deputy County Attorney from 1984 to 1987.  Heng’s legal career has included general litigation practice, family law, work as a court-appointed and private criminal and juvenile attorney, divorce and child custody cases, appeal cases, collection litigation, and contract dispute.

Heng holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law.  He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.

Heng regularly reviews pro bono and reduced-fee cases from the Nebraska Bar Association, taking on cases in his areas of law.

Heng is being appointed to the Eleventh Judicial District to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David W. Urbom.

