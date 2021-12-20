Advertisement

Rare set of identical triplets born in Mississippi hospital

By Nicholas Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – Doctors at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Mississippi recently delivered several sets of twins from different families and one set of identical triplets.

According to WTOK, this is the first time the hospital has delivered this many multiple births in one weekend.

Doctors said it could also be the first set of identical triplets in nearly 10 years for hospitals in Meridian, Mississippi.

The triplets defied every odd, and their parents could not wait to show them off.

“For the past eight months or so, it has been something you have to wrap your mind around. You see these three tiny humans you just made. You basically had them born so quickly and so unexpectedly. We were like, ‘Dang, now they are here,’” said the mother, Meghan McNair.

McNair and her husband have been able to take one of their sons home, Jesse. Now they are waiting for their other two sons, Jacob and Samuel, to be discharged.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father and a mother - fighting to get their children back
Dr. Markiewicz no longer employed by Great Plains Health.
Both say, their greatest concern is the patients
The Nebraska Volleyball Team made the trip back to Lincoln just in time to be honored at...
UPDATE: Recognition at Women’s Basketball game honors Nebraska Volleyball Team
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Six horses die in overnight barn fire in Bellevue

Latest News

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Jury gets case in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Health officials talk about Omicron Variant in Nebraska
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-20-2021
Lots of sun this week; warming for mid-week
Dual COVID variants are setting up the potential for a hard holiday season and rough start to...
COVID: New concerns about omicron