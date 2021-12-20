Advertisement

SAMHSA donates money to prevent underage drinking

Approximately every two years, SAMHSA distributes planning stipends to organizations to help...
Approximately every two years, SAMHSA distributes planning stipends to organizations to help local community leaders increase the impact of their activities.(Beatriz Reyna)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Communities Talk to Prevent Underage Drinking is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, (SAMHSA).

Each year, community-based organizations, colleges and universities nationwide, hold Communities Talk activities and other events to mobilize their communities to prevent underage drinking.

Since 2006, more than 11,000 SAMHSA-supported activities have been held across the country.

Approximately every two years, SAMHSA distributes planning stipends to organizations to help local community leaders increase the impact of their activities.

These activities build momentum behind this prevention movement, and in 2021, Community Connections received a planning stipend to increase the public awareness of and action around the prevention of underage drinking.

On Nov. 18, Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention System Coalition organized a Sticker Shock activity, which is designed to discourage adults from buying alcohol for minors by educating them about the dangers and consequences of these actions.

Partnering with Kwik Stop, Mid Plains Community College and Great Plains Health. These organizations provided information and support to North Platte and surrounding communities on the dangers and awareness of underage drinking.

Prevention is working. By working together, we will make our community aware of risk factors involved in underage drinking.

For more information on SAMHSA’s Communities Talk, Click Here.

Additional efforts to prevent alcohol related harm are being provided locally by law enforcement to stop drunk driving.

Keep the Holidays Bright by Staying Safe Behind the Wheel

December is observed as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month because it can be the deadliest when it comes to drunk driving. As part of the Drive sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has created resources designed to be used during the holidays to educate your community members about the risks of substance use and prevent tragedies. The holiday campaign runs from December 15, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father and a mother - fighting to get their children back
Dr. Markiewicz no longer employed by Great Plains Health.
Both say, their greatest concern is the patients
The Nebraska Volleyball Team made the trip back to Lincoln just in time to be honored at...
UPDATE: Recognition at Women’s Basketball game honors Nebraska Volleyball Team
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Six horses die in overnight barn fire in Bellevue

Latest News

Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska officials encourage healthy holidays noting COVID-19 ‘never going away’
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Health officials talk about Omicron Variant in Nebraska
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-20-2021
Lots of sun this week; warming for mid-week
Damage near Beaver Lake after a powerful wind and rain storm barreled through Nebraska on...
Dec. 15 storms across Midwest classified as derecho