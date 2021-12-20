SAMHSA donates money to prevent underage drinking

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Communities Talk to Prevent Underage Drinking is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, (SAMHSA).

Each year, community-based organizations, colleges and universities nationwide, hold Communities Talk activities and other events to mobilize their communities to prevent underage drinking.

Since 2006, more than 11,000 SAMHSA-supported activities have been held across the country.

Approximately every two years, SAMHSA distributes planning stipends to organizations to help local community leaders increase the impact of their activities.

These activities build momentum behind this prevention movement, and in 2021, Community Connections received a planning stipend to increase the public awareness of and action around the prevention of underage drinking.

On Nov. 18, Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention System Coalition organized a Sticker Shock activity, which is designed to discourage adults from buying alcohol for minors by educating them about the dangers and consequences of these actions.

Partnering with Kwik Stop, Mid Plains Community College and Great Plains Health. These organizations provided information and support to North Platte and surrounding communities on the dangers and awareness of underage drinking.

Prevention is working. By working together, we will make our community aware of risk factors involved in underage drinking.

Additional efforts to prevent alcohol related harm are being provided locally by law enforcement to stop drunk driving.

Keep the Holidays Bright by Staying Safe Behind the Wheel

December is observed as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month because it can be the deadliest when it comes to drunk driving. As part of the Drive sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has created resources designed to be used during the holidays to educate your community members about the risks of substance use and prevent tragedies. The holiday campaign runs from December 15, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022.

