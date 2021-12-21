Advertisement

Child enticement investigation leads to arrest

On Dec. 16, investigators arrested 39-year-old Steven Elliott of Oberlin, Kansas.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Kansas man following an investigation into child enticement.

On Dec. 16, investigators arrested 39-year-old Steven Elliott of Oberlin, Kansas. Elliott had used electronic communications to arrange a meeting with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl. The person with whom he was communicating was actually an undercover NSP investigator. The arranged meeting was supposed to be sexual in nature.

When Elliott arrived at the meeting location in North Platte, he was taken into custody without incident. Elliott was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for enticement by electronic device.

The investigation remains ongoing and has been turned over to the FBI.

