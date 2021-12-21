Advertisement

Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats

By Mariya Murrow and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently began as a dispute over seats.

An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie Monday night at the AMC theater in the area.

The man shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police are searching for the alleged shooter who ran away.

Community members say they are shaken by the shooting, concerned with their safety.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father and a mother - fighting to get their children back
Charles Schwab announced Monday that it is retaining the exclusive naming rights for the home...
Omaha stadium that hosts College World Series to be renamed
The Nebraska Volleyball Team made the trip back to Lincoln just in time to be honored at...
UPDATE: Recognition at Women’s Basketball game honors Nebraska Volleyball Team
Protestors standing in front of Centennial park facing the hospital with signs supporting Dr....
Peaceful gathering in support of Dr. Markiewicz
Dr. Markiewicz no longer employed by Great Plains Health.
Both say, their greatest concern is the patients

Latest News

In this March 30, 2012 photo, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent waits with...
US Homeland Security agents to test use of body cameras
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
On Dec. 16, investigators arrested 39-year-old Steven Elliott of Oberlin, Kansas.
Child enticement investigation leads to arrest
The White House is launching a series of new initiatives aimed at battling the pandemic.
Biden announces free COVID-19 tests as part of major plan
At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.
FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash