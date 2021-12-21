Mild and sunny to mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP)- During the morning on Tuesday, temperatures were in the 20s to the low 40s with wind speeds around the west and southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Dew points were in the teens and single digits, making the airmass feel dry.

Cool temperatures to start our Tuesdsay morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures will be climbing in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions with winds remaining 5 to 15 mph out of the south and west.

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions for the day on Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the next couple of days, the area of high presusre that has been on top of us will be moving towards the south and east, allowing for temperatures to climb with this movement. Temperatures on Wednesday into Thursday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with it being way above average for this time of year, with some records being close to being broken.

Pattern change over the next couple of days (Andre Brooks)

Mild temperatures to continue during the day on Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the Christmas weekend, temperatures will drop back down to the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. This is due to a dry cold front coming through the region, allowing for conditions across the area to cool down.

