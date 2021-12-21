North Platte Baptist Church helps prevent teen suicides

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Harmony Patience was a young lady who, many would say, never met a stranger. There were times she was hurting, but she did not show it. Her priority was making others feel heard and loved.

Harmony faced many struggles and personal trials in her short life. Just like many people, she hid that pain from others. In the summer of 2016, Harmony chose to end those struggles by ending her life.

“Young people need a place of refuge when they are hurting on the inside and maybe don’t show it on the outside. There needs to be somewhere that people can love them and that the young people know they are loved,” said David Reeves, North Platte Baptist Church Youth Director.

On Dec. 19, the North Platte Baptist Church dedicated a hall to Harmony in hopes to prevent teen suicides from continuing in the community. Harmony Hall would serve as a safe space for other young facing dark times.

“We renovated this building, in the same way, we want to revitalize young lives and help them with any needs they may have,” said Reeves.

Other uses for Harmony Hall include holding Sunday school classes, hosting college courses and other activities at NPBC.

“We have been seeking a better way to help and encourage the youth in the community on their paths of serving Jesus Christ,” said Peter Ward, NPBC Assistant Pastor. “Harmony Hall will help us accomplish that.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.