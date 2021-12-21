Organizations receiving funds for COVID-19 relief

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Last week, executive director of the West Central District Health Department Shannon Vanderheiden appeared before the Lincoln County Commissioners about receiving CARES Act funds.

Her request was not denied, but instead, tabled for the following week. In that time, Vanderheiden met with her staff and the Lincoln County attorney to find an appropriate dollar amount with expenditures that fall under the CARES Act guidelines.

On Dec. 20, Vanderheiden presented information about vendors, expenses and dates to the Lincoln County Commissioners. Some of the items listed were refrigerators and generators for vaccines. There were over $300,000 in expenses.

The Lincoln County Commissioners motioned to provide the West Central District Health Department with the remaining funds from the CARES Act amounting to over $200,000. The West Central District Health Department will prioritize their expenses and use the funds accordingly.

The Lincoln County Commissioners also reviewed state and local fiscal recovery funds applications. Their main priority is getting financial assistance to entities that need the most support. Some of the places that will receive help include the Salvation Army, North Platte Catholic pantry, Grace Ministries, Brady food pantry along other pantries in the community.

If any other businesses or organizations are interested in applying for the state and local fiscal recovery funds, there will be a second round of funding. The Lincoln County Commissioners are prioritizing specific entities at this time.

