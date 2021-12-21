Peaceful gathering in support of Dr. Markiewicz

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Last week, Great Plains Health’s administration team decided to let go of Dr. Richard Markiewicz, the interventional cardiologist and endovascular specialist. Since then, many of his patients and patients’ family members have shared their outrage.

On Dec. 20, across from the hospital at Centennial Park, Dr. Markiewicz patients and their families protested and urged for the hospital to reinstate him.

“We feel like he has been unjustly terminated from his job,” said Paul Henrich, patient of Dr. Markiewicz. “He is very great at what he does. He has been a marvelous doctor to many of us and saved many lives, mine included. We would like to see him reinstated.”

Dr. Markiewicz had been practicing at the hospital for five and half years. His patients share that they are supporting the doctor for what he did for them and their families.

One woman tells News two, that Dr. Markiewicz helped her grandmother while other doctors continuously ran tests without truly addressing her health problem. She believes that Dr. Markiewicz added another year to her grandmother’s life. People protested in-person and online in hopes their demonstration will change the minds of Great Plains Health administrators.

