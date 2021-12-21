Reyes steps into lead assistant role for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook announced Tuesday that assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jaylen Reyes will move into the Huskers’ lead assistant role following the departure of associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand.

Hildebrand was announced Sunday as the new head women’s volleyball coach at Long Beach State.

Reyes joined the Nebraska staff in March 2018. As the Huskers’ recruiting coordinator, he has helped NU land the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2021 and the No. 2 class for 2022, according to PrepVolleyball.com.

Reyes coaches the Husker liberos and defense while helping coordinate game plans and scouting reports and assisting with other positions. In 2021, Nebraska boasted an elite defense and held opposing teams to just .148 hitting for the year. Libero Lexi Rodriguez was the 2021 AVCA National Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American, starring alongside fellow All-America selections Kayla Caffey and Madi Kubik. As a team, the Huskers claimed an NCAA runner-up finish.

“Jaylen is committed to Nebraska Volleyball, and we’re thrilled to see him rewarded for his hard work, especially with our stellar recruiting classes,” Cook said. “He’s putting down roots in Lincoln, and our program will continue to succeed with a young coach of his caliber on our bench.”

In just six years of coaching at the collegiate level, Reyes has built a strong reputation nationally for his recruiting.

A former BYU libero, Reyes was previously an assistant coach for the BYU men’s volleyball team from 2016-18. He handled player development and was the recruiting coordinator for the Cougars, who reached the NCAA Championship match in 2016 and 2017 and were NCAA semifinalists in 2018.

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey with the Nebraska volleyball program into the future,” Reyes said. “It has been a privilege to coach these incredible student-athletes over the last four seasons, and I’m excited to be a part of our current and future Huskers’ journey for a championship.

“I want to thank Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor, Athletic Director Trev Alberts for their generous support. I also want to sincerely thank Coach Cook for taking a chance on a 25-year-old coach in 2018. I am grateful for his mentorship and for the opportunity to be a part of the best volleyball program in the country for years to come. There is no place like Nebraska.”

