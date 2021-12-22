Advertisement

COVID outbreak on Nebraska Volleyball team

John Cook
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple individuals within the Nebraska Volleyball program have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with Kaleb Henry on the radio show LNK Today on KLIN, Coach John Cook said he and some of his team tested positive since returning home from the NCAA Championship in Columbus, Ohio.

“Since we’ve been back we’re paying the price,” Cook said. “We got a COVID outbreak in our travel party. I’ve got it.”

Cook said some of the team will be staying in Lincoln to quarantine and some of the players already returned home. Unfortunately, it’s busted Christmas plans for some of his players.

“Christmas is delayed a little bit,” Cook said. “Thank goodness we don’t start school until January 17th so we’re going to get a break here. I’m going to try and keep working.”

It doesn’t appear anyone on the team is experiencing serious illness. It’s likely other volleyball programs are affected.

“Being around 18,000 people up there in Columbus. I hear Wisconsin is starting to have an outbreak as well,” Cook said.

