Gothenburg falls to Amherst at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The undefeated Amherst Broncos make the trip to Gothenburg to take on the 2-4 Swedes. While the Broncos look to keep their perfect season going, the Swedes look to pick up some speed after suffering three losses in a row.

At the end of the first quarter the Broncos lead by 6 with the score being 16-11. It was a tight race in the second quarter as both teams tallied 13 points. The score at half was 30-24 Amherst. The Broncos continue to pull away in the second half and come away with the win on the road. Amherst defeats Gothenburg 69-57 and moves to 8-0 on the season.

Gothenburg will drop to 2-5 and will be back in action Tuesday December 28th against Gering.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.