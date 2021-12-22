Advertisement

The Lady Swedes drop a game to Amherst at home

Gothenburg vs. Amherst Girl’s Basketball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes were taking on the visiting Amherst Broncos before teams take a brief intermission for the Christmas Holiday. The Lady Swedes come into the match up with a 4-2 record and a two game win streak. Amherst comes in also with a 4-2 record and a three game win streak. Both teams looking to keep their streaks alive.

At the end of the first quarter the Swedes held a one point lead with the score being 16-15. Then going into halftime the Swedes still hang on to the their lead by a slim three point margin. The second half is where the Broncos begin to break away scoring 12 in the 3rd quarter and 14 in the fourth. While the Swedes were only able to tally 2 points in the fourth.

The Swedes will drop this game at home to the Broncos by a score of 48-34 and will move to 4-3 on the season. The Lady Swedes will be back in action Tuesday December 28th versus Gering.

