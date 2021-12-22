Advertisement

Mild and sunny Wednesday through Friday with spotty fire concerns for Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Wednesday, temperatures were in the upper 10s to upper 30s with a westerly wind about 5 to 15 mph and dew points in the single digits and teens, making the air feel dry.

Cold temperatures to start the day on Wendesday
Cold temperatures to start the day on Wendesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, portions of the area are under a Red Flag Warning is in effect 11 a.m. MST until 5 p.m. Wednesday. This is due to winds being 10 to 25 mph, an ongoing drought , and dew points being so dry that it will elevate the risks for fires for portions of the Sandhills and the Nebraska Panhandle. Burning is highly discouraged in these areas, along with disposing of flammable objects appropiately.

Red flag warning in effect for portions of the region
Red flag warning in effect for portions of the region(Andre Brooks)

Conditions however for the day on Wednesday will remain pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some areas could potentially break some records for this time of year. Winds will continue to be out of the west about 10 to 20 mph.

Pleasant conditions for the day on Wednesday
Pleasant conditions for the day on Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

During the days Thursday and Christmas Eve Friday, temperatures will continue to being above average because of an area of high pressure to our southeast will continue to move eastward, filtering in milder air.

High pressure to continue moving towards the east and filter in milder air
High pressure to continue moving towards the east and filter in milder air(Andre Brooks)

The highs for the day on Thursday will be way above average with those temperatures being in the upper 50s to low 60s, with some records potenitally being broken with sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

Mild conditions to continue for the day Thursday
Mild conditions to continue for the day Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Christmas, temperatures will be going down into the upper 40s to low 50s with a Green Christmas in store this year with sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

