Mom hopes new baby will bring family back together

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A baby was born in North Platte Tuesday just after noon, and her mother named her Lazzara Marie. Shiela Alvarez carried her daughter for 41 weeks and says the labor and delivery went well.

Lazzara is getting her name from the Bible, from Lazarus (John 11: 1-45), because, as Alvarez recalls, Jesus helped Lazarus come back from the dead. That is what Alvarez believes the Jesus she believes in will do through her child to put her family back together.

Alvarez was tested for drugs when she registered into the hospital to give birth. Her test results at Great Plains Health, according to Alvarez, were negative for drugs, just as they have been the multiple times she has been tested privately.

When Lazzara was born, her mother had her tested too. This, because Alvarez insists she and her baby are clean. So far, it seems as if she is telling the truth. A test of the newborn is being sent away to a lab. Results will be back in two days.

“It will be clean. Look at her. She is not positive for drugs. She is perfect.”

Alvarez lost a daughter and a son to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in North Platte over one year ago. Her son is home, but the younger child is still in the custody of the State of Nebraska.

Alvarez explains that after she called the authorities for help, her then 2-year old tested positive for methamphetamines and was placed with extended family. She has since spent over a year trying to prove that it was not her that exposed her daughter to drugs. She has been tested repeatedly with drug patches (the test of choice by HHS), often testing positive on the low end, but positive nonetheless.

Alvarez says she knows she is not doing drugs. She says she has had multiple other types of drug testing done at labs across the area, including hair follicle, urine, and bloodwork tests, all coming back negative for drug use. She says she is around money all the time at the business she owns in North Platte. She believes the patches used in testing pick up trace amounts on money even if she wears gloves.

She also says the courts will not listen.

“I’m excited. Very excited.”

She says Lazzara Marie’s tests come back in two days, and she knows the tests will “come back clean.” She says she is excited because then she believes everyone will then believe her, and let her three-year-old daughter come home.

Since News 2 shared Alvarez’s story on December 19, several people have reached out to her showing support. One of those is telling Alvarez she has studied the unreliability of the drug patches and wants to help. https://www.knopnews2.com/2021/12/20/father-mother-fighting-get-their-children-back/

