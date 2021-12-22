Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol apologizes for late night emergency alert error

December 21, 2021
December 21, 2021(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you were awoken late Tuesday night by an alert on your phone, it wasn’t from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Smartphones across Nebraska lit up, vibrated, and provided an ear-piercing squelch with the message “Emergency Alert. The following is a test of the Emergency Alert System. This is a monthly test of the EAS.”

The message was delivered at 11:07 p.m. CT.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday morning that the NSP, Nebraska Public Media, and NEMA alternate the monthly tests between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. but the tests are only supposed to be activated for broadcast media. You often see those running as crawls across the screen with a brief audio interrupt.

On Tuesday night, it was NSP’s turn to trigger the test. NSP acknowledged Wednesday morning that it inadvertently activated the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

The state patrol apologized for any inconvenience or distress the error may have caused.

WOWT 6 news contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Schwab announced Monday that it is retaining the exclusive naming rights for the home...
Omaha stadium that hosts College World Series to be renamed
500 animals removed from Papillion home
On Dec. 16, investigators arrested 39-year-old Steven Elliott of Oberlin, Kansas.
Child enticement investigation leads to arrest
A father and a mother - fighting to get their children back
Protestors standing in front of Centennial park facing the hospital with signs supporting Dr....
Peaceful gathering in support of Dr. Markiewicz

Latest News

Red flag warning in effect for portions of the region
Mild and sunny Wednesday through Friday with spotty fire concerns for Wednesday
A report from 247Sports on Tuesday night said Huskers defensive line coach Tony Tuioti would be...
Report: Huskers defensive line coach Tuioti leaving for Oregon
Sheila Alvarez and daughter, Lazzara Marie
Mom hopes new baby will bring family back together
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-21-2021
A warm surge of air midweek; Staying on the dry side