Nebraska State Patrol apologizes for late night emergency alert error

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you were awoken late Tuesday night by an alert on your phone, it wasn’t from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Smartphones across Nebraska lit up, vibrated, and provided an ear-piercing squelch with the message “Emergency Alert. The following is a test of the Emergency Alert System. This is a monthly test of the EAS.”

The message was delivered at 11:07 p.m. CT.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday morning that the NSP, Nebraska Public Media, and NEMA alternate the monthly tests between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. but the tests are only supposed to be activated for broadcast media. You often see those running as crawls across the screen with a brief audio interrupt.

On Tuesday night, it was NSP’s turn to trigger the test. NSP acknowledged Wednesday morning that it inadvertently activated the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

The state patrol apologized for any inconvenience or distress the error may have caused.

Last night at approximately 11:00 pm CT/10:00 pm MT, the Nebraska State Patrol issued a required monthly test of the Emergency Alert System. The tests are conducted on the third Tuesday of each month and issued by NSP, Nebraska Public Media, and the NEMA on a rotating basis. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/dZgE5FiUj5 — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 22, 2021

