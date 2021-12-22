Report: Huskers defensive line coach Tuioti leaving for Oregon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are multiple reports out Tuesday night that Nebraska’s defensive line coach, Tony Tuioti, will be leaving the Huskers program.

Around 9 p.m., a Football Scoop article indicated new Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was targeting Tuioti, but that a deal wasn’t in place, yet. About an hour later, DuckTerritory.com, the Oregon Ducks 247Sports site, confirmed the news, going as far as to say it’s a “done deal” according to their source.

Tuioti has spent three seasons as Nebraska’s defensive line coach. Before coming to Lincoln in 2019, he was on the defensive staff at California, coaching the defensive line in 2018 and outside linebackers in 2017. He also had previous stops at Michigan, the Cleveland Browns, at Hawaii, and coaching in the high school ranks in Hawaii.

We’ve reached out to Nebraska Athletics about the potential staff change, but haven’t received a response.

This would be just the latest event in a busy two months for the Huskers coaching carousel. In November, Nebraska fired four offensive assistants. This month, it hired three replacements, including Mickey Joseph as the wide receivers coach, associate head coach, and passing game coordinator; Mark Whipple as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach; and Donovan Raiola as the offensive line coach.

If Tuioti departs, there would be two vacancies on Nebraska’s staff, and no active coaches at defensive line nor running backs. Many speculate Scott Frost will hire a full-time special teams coordinator, though current assistant Mike Dawson oversees the unit while also serving as Nebraska’s outside linebackers coach.

