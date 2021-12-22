Advertisement

Report: Huskers defensive line coach Tuioti leaving for Oregon

A report from 247Sports on Tuesday night said Huskers defensive line coach Tony Tuioti would be...
A report from 247Sports on Tuesday night said Huskers defensive line coach Tony Tuioti would be leaving the program.(Nebraska Athletics // KOLN)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are multiple reports out Tuesday night that Nebraska’s defensive line coach, Tony Tuioti, will be leaving the Huskers program.

Around 9 p.m., a Football Scoop article indicated new Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was targeting Tuioti, but that a deal wasn’t in place, yet. About an hour later, DuckTerritory.com, the Oregon Ducks 247Sports site, confirmed the news, going as far as to say it’s a “done deal” according to their source.

Tuioti has spent three seasons as Nebraska’s defensive line coach. Before coming to Lincoln in 2019, he was on the defensive staff at California, coaching the defensive line in 2018 and outside linebackers in 2017. He also had previous stops at Michigan, the Cleveland Browns, at Hawaii, and coaching in the high school ranks in Hawaii.

We’ve reached out to Nebraska Athletics about the potential staff change, but haven’t received a response.

This would be just the latest event in a busy two months for the Huskers coaching carousel. In November, Nebraska fired four offensive assistants. This month, it hired three replacements, including Mickey Joseph as the wide receivers coach, associate head coach, and passing game coordinator; Mark Whipple as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach; and Donovan Raiola as the offensive line coach.

If Tuioti departs, there would be two vacancies on Nebraska’s staff, and no active coaches at defensive line nor running backs. Many speculate Scott Frost will hire a full-time special teams coordinator, though current assistant Mike Dawson oversees the unit while also serving as Nebraska’s outside linebackers coach.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father and a mother - fighting to get their children back
Charles Schwab announced Monday that it is retaining the exclusive naming rights for the home...
Omaha stadium that hosts College World Series to be renamed
500 animals removed from Papillion home
On Dec. 16, investigators arrested 39-year-old Steven Elliott of Oberlin, Kansas.
Child enticement investigation leads to arrest
Protestors standing in front of Centennial park facing the hospital with signs supporting Dr....
Peaceful gathering in support of Dr. Markiewicz

Latest News

Sheila Alvarez and daughter, Lazzara Marie
Mom hopes new baby will bring family back together
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-21-2021
A warm surge of air midweek; Staying on the dry side
North Platte Police Department Interim Chief of Police Steve Reeves is officially sworn in by...
Steve Reeves sworn in as new NPPD chief of police
On Dec. 16, investigators arrested 39-year-old Steven Elliott of Oberlin, Kansas.
Child enticement investigation leads to arrest