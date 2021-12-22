Advertisement

Steve Reeves sworn in as new NPPD chief of police

North Platte Police Department Interim Chief of Police Steve Reeves is officially sworn in by...
North Platte Police Department Interim Chief of Police Steve Reeves is officially sworn in by Mayor Brand Kelliher during Tuesday's city council meeting.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The city of North Platte has a new chief of police.

North Platte Police Department Interim Chief of Police Steve Reeves officially took the oath on Tuesday after winning a unanimous 7-0 vote by the city council.

Reeves was sworn in by Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

Those in attendance included fire department personnel, numerous police officers, including former police chief’s Mike Swain and Daniel Hudson, as well as Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roland Kramer and Lincoln County Attorney Rebecca Harling.

Reeves was appointed interim chief of police in November after Hudson’s retirement.

Reeves, who has 33 years of experience with the department, was the only candidate out of 10 who successfully passed the requirements set forth by the Civil Service Commission.

“I feel good and I’m glad it’s over,” said Reeves. “I’m just ready to move forward. We’ve had a lot of concentration on Steve Reeves, it’s time to focus on the men and women of the police department that do the work and keep our community a nice place to live.”

Hudson did the honor of pinning Reeve’s new badge.

Reeves plans to work on wage contracts as well as focusing on recruitment and retention.

