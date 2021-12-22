Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Schwab announced Monday that it is retaining the exclusive naming rights for the home...
Omaha stadium that hosts College World Series to be renamed
500 animals removed from Papillion home
On Dec. 16, investigators arrested 39-year-old Steven Elliott of Oberlin, Kansas.
Child enticement investigation leads to arrest
A father and a mother - fighting to get their children back
Protestors standing in front of Centennial park facing the hospital with signs supporting Dr....
Peaceful gathering in support of Dr. Markiewicz

Latest News

A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people are signing up for Obamacare
Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family, community hosts toy drive on 1-year anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance in Calif.
Red flag warning in effect for portions of the region
Mild and sunny Wednesday through Friday with spotty fire concerns for Wednesday
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday