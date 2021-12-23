Decline in temperatures and dry conditions for the Christmas Weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Thursday, temperatures were in the upper 20s to mid 30s with sunny to partly cloudy condtions. Winds were out of the south and west about 5 to 15 mph.

Cool conditions for Greater Nebraska Thursday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Thursday, for those Christmas travel and last minute shopping trips, temperatures will be above average for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, potentially beating some records. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue throughout the day Thursday.

Partly cloudy conditions across the area Thursday afternoon with above average temperatures (Andre Brooks)

During your Christmas holiday weekend, the temperature trend will be on the decline with a passage of a cold front Friday evening into Christmas morning. From 50s on Friday with partly cloudy conditions, to upper 40s to low 50s on Christmas Day itself, with it still above average this time of year.

Cold front to move through Friday evening into Saturday morning (Andre Brooks)

