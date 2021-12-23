Advertisement

Decline in temperatures and dry conditions for the Christmas Weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Thursday, temperatures were in the upper 20s to mid 30s with sunny to partly cloudy condtions. Winds were out of the south and west about 5 to 15 mph.

Cool conditions for Greater Nebraska Thursday morning
Cool conditions for Greater Nebraska Thursday morning(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Thursday, for those Christmas travel and last minute shopping trips, temperatures will be above average for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, potentially beating some records. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue throughout the day Thursday.

Partly cloudy conditions across the area Thursday afternoon with above average temperatures
Partly cloudy conditions across the area Thursday afternoon with above average temperatures(Andre Brooks)

During your Christmas holiday weekend, the temperature trend will be on the decline with a passage of a cold front Friday evening into Christmas morning. From 50s on Friday with partly cloudy conditions, to upper 40s to low 50s on Christmas Day itself, with it still above average this time of year.

Cold front to move through Friday evening into Saturday morning
Cold front to move through Friday evening into Saturday morning(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

December 21, 2021
Nebraska State Patrol apologizes for late night emergency alert error
Sheila Alvarez and daughter, Lazzara Marie
Mom hopes new baby will bring family back together
John Cook
COVID outbreak on Nebraska Volleyball team
Billy Quinn
Nebraska sex trafficker will spend rest of his life in prison
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 12-21-2021
A warm surge of air through late week; Staying on the dry side
Red flag warning in effect for portions of the region
Mild and sunny Wednesday through Friday with spotty fire concerns for Wednesday
Sunny to mostly sunny conditions for the day on Tuesday
Mild and sunny to mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday
Sunny to partly cloudy conditions throughout the day on Monday with it remaining cold
Cool and mostly sunny Monday with a milder and sunny Tuesday