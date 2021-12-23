Great Plains Health launches Clinical Research Institute

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At Great Plains Health, doctors are working to give patients more time.

“When we are able to think outside the box and also move forward with addressing just these new patient outcomes that we are not aware about, that’s the most important thing,” said Joe Ruybal, director of Great Plains Health Clinical Research Institute.

The hospital recently launched its Clinical Research Institute to not only further establish itself as a leader in the region, but to create a new standard of care for patients.

“For about several years now we’ve conducted oncology trials, nephrology trials, pulmonary trials and infectious disease trials and we’ve done it very successfully,” Ruybal said.

With more people testing positive for COVID-19, research into new treatment for the virus is also underway.

“If we are able to provide other treatment options that helps with lung inflammation, then that’s what we’re willing to do and that may often may mean bringing a medical trial to do so,” Ruybal said. “That’s our focus with clinical research is being innovative and expanding different treatment options for patients so that the ones that haven’t been effective we’re learning from that and we’re also able to think about which studies and which treatments may be good alternatives down the road based on already the knowledge gained.”

