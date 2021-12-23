Advertisement

Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County

Mountain Lion Hit Near Arlington
Mountain Lion Hit Near Arlington(Washington County Sheriff)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A mountain lion has been struck and killed by a vehicle in eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson on Wednesday posted an image of the dead mountain lion, calling it “a first” in his 40-year career.

The mountain lion was struck northeast of Arlington, near the intersection of two county roads. Robinson says the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will collect the carcass.

The commission’s website says there are three breeding populations of mountain lions in western Nebraska, and a few roam other parts of the state. The number of mountain lions in Nebraska isn’t known, but the animals are more common in western states.

