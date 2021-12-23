North Platte welcomes the Plainsmen to town

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte welcomes a new baseball team to town. The North Platte Plainsmen will be a part of the Independence League, which is a Summer wood bat league for college players. Players from all around the country will come to North Platte over the summers to continue their training while also traveling around playing other teams within the league. One of the Owners/Operators of the team, Chuck Heeman, says that the team already has 18 players signed.

“They come in from all over the country to get better at baseball. So the baseball end of it is these guys come in, they play with wood bats that they don’t play with in college and they get better. They face higher level competition. On a regular college team you might have one or two guys that are really really good, well in our league at our level 3/4′s of the team is really really good, so you’re gonna face much higher competition than you would normally face. So on the baseball end of it the goal is to get these guys better and move them on to the next level. Whether it’s getting drafted into the pro’s, whether it’s going from a Junior College to a four year school getting them where they need to go,” Heeman said.

According to Heeman, Summer Baseball is a segment of sports that is rapidly growing, in fact, it’s the fastest growing. So, not only will the Plainsmen be beneficial to the players competing for the team, it will also bring many positives to the city of North Platte as a whole.

“What you look at as something like this it does a lot of things; economically, we buy a lot of hotel rooms. In the Summer it’s good for tourism. In most of our markets we go about 375-400 hotel rooms every summer. And of course those people have to eat somewhere, a lot of those people drive in, we employ a bus line, we employ a lot of local people. And we’re looking for local people now. You can’t start too early, Heeman said.

Now where exactly in North Platte will the Plainsmen call home? At the North Platte City Council meeting on Dec. 21, 2021 it was approved for Mayor Brandon Kelliher to sign the lease for Bill Wood Field. The North Platte First Nationals organization and the North Platte Plainsmen will both be calling Bill Wood Field home in Spring of 2021. As Springtime and Summer Baseball Season approaches, both organizations look to make needed upgrades to the field.

“We’ve come to an agreement with them and they’ve been great cause they see the value for both of us. We’ll have this thing that we’ll bring to town but the goal is to improve the facility, improve the profile so that we can bring in more tournaments and more baseball and make use of the field more than it is and really make it a tourist destination. They’ve been fantastic to work with,” Heeman said.

