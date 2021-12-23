NPHS students give back to families in need this Christmas season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School National Honor Society students are wrapping gifts full of holiday cheer this Christmas season.

“I’m just excited because I love Christmas and I love making other people happy,” said Juliana Ortiz, NHS member.

Isabella Martinez is the student-led organization’s vice president and joined forces with her peers to pull this big Christmas give back.

“It’s sad when you think about these kids that probably didn’t have that in the past year and with them able to wake up and see gifts under the tree is very heartwarming,” Martinez said.

It’s an idea that started over the summer, but didn’t come to fruition until a few weeks ago.

“I feel like this year is so important to do it because of the COVID pandemic happening last year and I feel like so many families were kind of stripped of that opportunity,” said NHS member Macy Nolda.

Ten families will benefit from their community service project.

“When I’m in the classroom I can try to teach the kids English or whatever subject, but if they are not getting those basic needs met then they’re going to have trouble learning, so student services takes care of those things to help make sure that our students can learn and they can only do so much,” said NHS advisor Sarah Snively. “So this year, this is our way of helping them and ultimately helping the kids in the community.”

