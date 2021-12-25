Creating Memories Christmas Special on KNOP News 2

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over the past two months News 2 has been visiting area schools and recording Christmas music from high school and elementary students. And now a very special program is ready for viewers. The show, in lieu of regular news, is running, uninterrupted, thanks to our gracious sponsors.

It’s our Christmas gift to you, and you can watch Christmas evening at 6 and 10 pm on News 2. At 6 pm the elementary students are being featured and at 10 pm the high school students are being featured. There is a bit of mingling elementary into the 10, and high school into the 6, and you may have seen some of your students on Christmas Eve or other days. Some will air again on Sunday.

You can watch the Creating Memories Christmas Program on television, here on our website knopnews2.com, or by downloading the VuIt App on your phone or device.

Thank you to all of the students, teachers, and administration, our sponsors, and Gray Television for making this Creating Memories Christmas Special possible.

