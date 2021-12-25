Advertisement

Hastings postpones hearing on proposed racetrack casino

(Source: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — City officials in Hastings have postponed a hearing on a proposed casino racetrack, saying the issue wasn’t ready for a vote. The Hastings Tribune reports that he Hastings Planning Commission pulled the proposal from its agenda on Tuesday on the advice of the city attorney.

Commission Chairman Marshall Gaines says city officials sometimes aren’t able to fully vet the necessary details of a proposal in time to meet public notice requirements. State law requires public notice 10 days prior to a meeting.

Gaines says the commission hopes to consider the proposal at another meeting in the near future after it’s fully reviewed.

