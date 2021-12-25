Holiday display raises money for pet non-profit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A local pet non-profit is hoping the season of giving encourages others to help animals in the community. The organization Trap Neuter Return is collecting donations from a Christmas display located at 707 East B Street.

“We focus on community and feral cats. We work to spay and neuter them and enroll them into the foster program. Plus, we feed the cats in the colonies,” said Sami Erikson, Co-Chairman of Trap Neuter Return.

The homeowner/decorator is close to the non-profit and enjoys illustrating Christmas cheer with her array of decorations.

“My mom has been decorating for decades, and she went all out this year,” said Erikson. “She thought that she could advertise for the charity and bought the cat ensemble out front.”

All donations collected will be going towards helping cats in the North Platte area.

“People are very generous and say they love what we do. We are pretty blessed,” said Erikson. “We are just two ladies that started this organization from nothing. Since we started this, we have fixed 900 cats in North Platte.”

Trap Neuter Return has been helping cats for about six years. The Christmas display is scheduled to remain up through the holiday for others wishing to donate.

