24-year old Stapleton graduate dies on Christmas Day in hit and run

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Crimestoppers unit in El Paso, Texas is looking for the driver of the car that killed a young man on Christmas Day in a hit-and-run accident. There is very little information to go on, other than the driver was a woman, and she was driving a dark vehicle.

The family of 24-year old Laramie Fowler is grieving the loss of this young man. Laramie was a 2015 graduate from Stapleton High School, living in El Paso, Texas.

Police say Fowler was on a motorcycle when a driver turned in front of him. He was struck by the car, and when the motorcycle he was riding went down he was struck by the car, but the driver fled the scene.

A Go Fund Me is established to help Laramie’s family with funeral and other expenses. Here is a link the to site: https://gofund.me/53fb97e8

