Advertisement

24-year old Stapleton graduate dies on Christmas Day in hit and run

El Paso, Texas
Helping the family of the 24-year old Laramie Fowler, who lost his life on Christmas Day in a...
Helping the family of the 24-year old Laramie Fowler, who lost his life on Christmas Day in a hit-and-run accident in Texas.(Courtesy)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Crimestoppers unit in El Paso, Texas is looking for the driver of the car that killed a young man on Christmas Day in a hit-and-run accident. There is very little information to go on, other than the driver was a woman, and she was driving a dark vehicle.

The family of 24-year old Laramie Fowler is grieving the loss of this young man. Laramie was a 2015 graduate from Stapleton High School, living in El Paso, Texas.

Police say Fowler was on a motorcycle when a driver turned in front of him. He was struck by the car, and when the motorcycle he was riding went down he was struck by the car, but the driver fled the scene.

A Go Fund Me is established to help Laramie’s family with funeral and other expenses. Here is a link the to site: https://gofund.me/53fb97e8

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Christmas Tree
Creating Memories Christmas Special on KNOP News 2
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
Dr. Markiewicz no longer employed by Great Plains Health.
Both say, their greatest concern is the patients

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 12-26-2021
Cooler air works in, but staying on the sunny and dry side
Busy holiday weekend for Nebraska State Troopers
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures