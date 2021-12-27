Beauty of the Holidays Lighting competition winners announced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Forty-one nominations were received this season for the Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition, organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin.

There is no shortage of Christmas spirit this year, with many spectacular, heartwarming displays in yards and homes around the city.

“We love this time of year. Getting out and seeing all of the effort people put into spreading joy, gives us all the Christmas spirit,” KNPLCB Executive Director Mona Anderson said.

This year’s prizes are generously sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank, Menards, Fellows Home Appliance and Cody Keno.

Thirteen community judges spent 13 hours driving the streets of North Platte and beyond to rank each nominated display on curb appeal, balance, theme and maintenance.

The rankings were very close, with some margins just 0.10 points.

The purpose of the competition is to spread the Christmas spirit and recognize those who continue to make North Platte and Lincoln County a beautiful place to live.

“It is such a positive and uplifting experience to drive around and see the lights and décor,” Anderson said. “We appreciate all the nominees who take time and effort to spread the holiday spirit through their displays.”

Bulletin Publisher George Lauby thanks everyone who puts up Christmas lights and goes to the extra effort to make the holidays extra beautiful.

“It gives us a lot of cheer,” he said.

The sponsors have provided cash prizes for the first-place winners in each ward, to encourage the continuation of community spirit and beautification through the holiday seasons.

And, color photographs of the top yards are published in the Bulletin on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

Ward 1 – Tie for 1st

1. 707 East B Street – Marilee Hyde

1. 820 East 5th Street – Justin Pitre

2. 1308 Burlington – Ben and Amber Thomas

Ward 2

1. 4105 West Phillip Ave – Jeremy Given

2. 120 Church Street – Carla and Tony Boots

Ward 3

1. 504 East 3rd Street – Ron and Chris Richardson

2. 1821 West C Street – Dan and Shandell Simms

3. 106 North Elm Street – Danny Nicola

Ward 4

1. 2520 West 18th Street - Tom and Cathy Reed

2. 709 East 10th - Terra McKenny

3. 821 West Curtis Ave – Martin and Sharon Sellers

County

1. 6692 W. Highway 30 – Teak and Rebecca Colson

2. 516 East Plummer, Maxwell – Jeremy Storm

3. 5322 West State Farm Road - Sam and Cindy Bedke

Thank you to the competition judges:

Whips Family

Nichelson Family

Deckert Family

Weeder Family

Wheeler Family

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.