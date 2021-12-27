Advertisement

Cool and partly cloudy Monday with a colder Tuesday and Wednesday with dry conditions

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -During the morning on Monday, temperatures were in the upper single digits to mid 20s with clear and sunny with winds generally out of the west with speeds of 5 to 15 mph. Dew points are in the single digits, making the air slightly dry.

Cold morning to start the day Monday
During the day on Monday, temperatures will be increasing into the low to mid 40s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions ahead of an apporoaching cold front. During the afternoon and evening hours Monday, temperatures will tumble into the 30s and 20s. Overnight Monday, conditions will continue to cool with Monday night lows in the single digits to 10s.

Cool conditions throughut the day with partly cloudy conditions
During the day on Tuesday, because of the cold front that will be moving through Monday, and with an area of high pressure ushering in much colder air, temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph out of the north and east.

Cold conditions for the day on Tuesday with some areas not reaching the freezing mark
During the day on Wednesday, this pattern will continue with highs remaining in the low to mid 30s with dry conditions. Temperatures then rebound into the low to mid 40s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. During the day on Friday into Saturday, our next weather maker will be moving through the area potentially bringing with it some snow showers. This system will be monitored over the next few days.The highs during this period will drop from the 30s on Friday to the 10s on Saturday and lows in the single digits for the evening Friday to negative single digits on Saturday.

Cold conditions to continue for the day Wednesday with the area of high pressure moving eastward
Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

