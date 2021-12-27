Advertisement

New website shows where you can get free Narcan

(WALB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new website is making it easier for people to access Narcan for free in Nebraska.

On stopodne.com, you can enter your zipcode and it shows you a map of the closest locations offering free NARCAN along with resources for treatment centers.

You can get Narcan nasal spray kits for free without a prescription at participating pharmacies. There are currently 44 pharmacies that participate in the program, and more are being added weekly.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Behavioral Health Region Systems are behind the Statewide Narcan Program.

Narcan is the brand name for, Naloxone, which is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Anyone can carry naloxone and administer it to someone experiencing an overdose.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Christmas Tree
Creating Memories Christmas Special on KNOP News 2
Dr. Markiewicz no longer employed by Great Plains Health.
Both say, their greatest concern is the patients
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine

Latest News

Cool conditions throughut the day with partly cloudy conditions
Cool and partly cloudy Monday with a colder Tuesday and Wednesday with dry conditions
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-26-2021
Cooler air works in, but staying on the sunny and dry side
Food company sues over bacon that spoiled in warehouse
Christmas Program Creating Memories for Christmas - 10 pm
Creating Memories Christmas Program 10 pm