Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several nursing homes are closing in rural areas of Nebraska, with officials citing a nursing shortage and Medicaid reimbursements that can’t keep up. Nebraska Health Care Association President and CEO Jalene Carpenter told KETV-TV that at least six facilities closed or had partial closures this year.

The closures are forcing families to find new homes for loved ones. Some say they are searching up to 100 miles away for care.

Arapahoe’s Good Samaritan Society will shut down on Dec. 31. Mayor John Kollar says he is leaning on state lawmakers to take action.

