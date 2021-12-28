Cold and sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight warm up Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Tuesday with temperatures in the single digits to teens with a few 20s out there with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds were whipping about 10 to 25 mph from the north and west and dew points were in the single digits, making the airmass slightly dry to comfortable.

A very cold start to the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the day, temperatures across the region will be cold with highs having a hard time getting out of the 20s and 30s, but to remain sunny to partly cloudy and winds around 5 to 15mph, making it feel like temperatures are in 10s and 20s.

Cold conditions to continue to invade the area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, this trend will continue after starting the morning Wednesday in the single digits and 10s, with it warming up in the low to mid 30s during Wednesday afternoon with sunny to mostly sunny conditions.

The cold train continues into the day on Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Thursday, the area of high pressure that is responsible of bringing the cold air Tuesday into Wednesday, will be moving eastward, allowing for a slight and brief warmup on hursday with highs in the low to mid 40s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. A fast moving disturbance to our south will provide some moisture for a few clouds in the region Thursday.

High pressure to move eastward over the next couple of days, bringing in slightly warmer conditions for Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Friday and New Years, the pattern will change once again with a strong storm system moving in the area. This storm system will need to be monitored, because this low pressure system has a chance of bringing Greater Nebraska some snow. Snow amounts are still up in the air at this time and some guidance is showing for some places , especially in the northwest portions of the area of seeing upwards of 2 for 4 inches. We will keep you posted on any changes that do occur over the next few days. Highs on Friday will dip into the low 30s with overnight lows in the single digits to potentially negative single digits. On Saturday, highs will dip into mid 10s to low 20s and with lows in the single digits to negative single digits.

