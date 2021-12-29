Cold and mostly sunny Wednesday with a milder and sunny Thursday, watching New Years weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Wednesday, temperatures were in the single digits to lower 20s with clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds were out of the west about 5 to 15 mph and dew points on the slightly dry side.

Cold temperatures to start the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures will only climb into the upper 20s to low 30s once again with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and winds out of the north and west about 5 to 15 mph. due to the area of high pressure to the north and east of the area.

Cold and dry conditions for the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Thursday, temperatures will moderate into the upper 40s to low 50s with the area of high pressure moving towards the north and east and a warm front moving through the area Thursday as well. This warmth will only be brief with the cold front moving through the Greater Nebraska.

Milder temperatures for the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Then our attention focuses on New Years weekend with a storm system potentially impacting the area. A cold front will be moving through the area Thursday night ushering in significantly colder air on Friday with highs not escaping the 20s. Along with this, an area of low pressure will be developing to our south, ushering in moisture, allowing for the potential of snow to come into Greater Nebraska. Snowfall amounts are still up in the air, but will keep you posted. During this period (Friday into Saturday), temperatures will drop into the negatives overnight Friday and highs on Saturday into to the 10s. Overnight Saturday, negatives are also possible as well. This pattern will be closely monitored as we get closer to the timeframe.

A frigid and potentially snowy New Years weekend ahead (Andre Brooks)

