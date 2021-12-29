Advertisement

John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

John Madden has died at the age of 85, according to the NFL.
John Madden has died at the age of 85, according to the NFL.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.

Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. But a fear of flying helped contribute to an early retirement from coaching.

He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football. He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helping the family of the 24-year old Laramie Fowler, who lost his life on Christmas Day in a...
24-year old Stapleton graduate dies on Christmas Day in hit and run
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Busy holiday weekend for Nebraska State Troopers
New website shows where you can get free Narcan

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Elizabeth Holmes jury finishes fifth day of deliberations
The ACLU of Nebraska and the National Association of the Deaf are taking up the case of Paul...
ACLU, National Association of the Deaf issue demand letter on behalf of deaf wrestler
The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root...
Hiker rescued after fall on trail, hanging on by tree root
Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect