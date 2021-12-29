Advertisement

North Platte splits basketball tournament doubleheader

np platteville
np platteville(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Bulldogs hosted a holiday basketball tournament and the girls saw victory and the boys defeat after the first of two days of competition. The North Platte girls defeated Platteville 59-45 and the boys lost to the Trojans 69-52.

The girls opened up the game on a 12-0 run, but Platteville answered and was only outscored by one point the rest of the half. They would have only been down 11, but Macie Freeze hit a shot in the closing moments of the second to gain ground. It was smooth sailing from there as the Lady Bulldogs win their second in a row.

The boys however trailed early and often. The third quarter provided a bit of a spark offensively, and the even got to within eight, but the Trojans came to play and the Bulldogs will have to settle for the third place game.

The girls will play for the tournament championship Wednesday at 1 p.m. on their home floor against Elkhorn.

The boys will play for bronze against Beatrice Wednesday at 3 p.m. at NPCC.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helping the family of the 24-year old Laramie Fowler, who lost his life on Christmas Day in a...
24-year old Stapleton graduate dies on Christmas Day in hit and run
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Busy holiday weekend for Nebraska State Troopers
New website shows where you can get free Narcan

Latest News

The ACLU of Nebraska and the National Association of the Deaf are taking up the case of Paul...
ACLU, National Association of the Deaf issue demand letter on behalf of deaf wrestler
12-28-21 6pm Sports
12-28-21 6pm Sports
New Big Ten policy: No more automatic forfeit if teams can’t compete due to COVID
12-27-21 10pm Sports
12-27-21 10pm Sports