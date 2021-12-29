North Platte splits basketball tournament doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Bulldogs hosted a holiday basketball tournament and the girls saw victory and the boys defeat after the first of two days of competition. The North Platte girls defeated Platteville 59-45 and the boys lost to the Trojans 69-52.

The girls opened up the game on a 12-0 run, but Platteville answered and was only outscored by one point the rest of the half. They would have only been down 11, but Macie Freeze hit a shot in the closing moments of the second to gain ground. It was smooth sailing from there as the Lady Bulldogs win their second in a row.

The boys however trailed early and often. The third quarter provided a bit of a spark offensively, and the even got to within eight, but the Trojans came to play and the Bulldogs will have to settle for the third place game.

The girls will play for the tournament championship Wednesday at 1 p.m. on their home floor against Elkhorn.

The boys will play for bronze against Beatrice Wednesday at 3 p.m. at NPCC.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.