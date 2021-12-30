Health care workers reflect on anniversary of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - December 16 marked one year since the first COVID-19 vaccines were given to health care workers at Great Plains Health.

To healthcare workers, the vaccine meant more than being able to visit family and resume normal activities; it meant coming to work with more peace of mind.

A year later, these same nurses and doctors still come face to face with a virus much of America has grown weary of – or still haven’t accepted.

“I’m a firm believer in autonomy, meaning it’s your body, you do what you want for your body,” ER medical director Dr. James Smith said. “It is hard to know that, “gosh darn it, you didn’t have to be here this sick if you would’ve considered vaccination. It (the vaccine) is not perfect.”

More than six patients have died from COVID this week. The majority were not vaccinated.

“When the patients weren’t able to have any company, you were the only one, you were the only one seeing them and trying to comfort them and make them better,” nurse Terri Jones said. “To watch them take their last breath is difficult. You just can’t shut that off and go home.”

For Jones, this week has been extremely difficult as she lost her cousin to COVID on Monday. She hopes her story will encourage those who are still skeptical to get vaccinated.

To date, more than 800,000 people in the United States have died because of COVID.

