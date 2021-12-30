Advertisement

Health care workers reflect on anniversary of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Nebraska

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - December 16 marked one year since the first COVID-19 vaccines were given to health care workers at Great Plains Health.

To healthcare workers, the vaccine meant more than being able to visit family and resume normal activities; it meant coming to work with more peace of mind.

A year later, these same nurses and doctors still come face to face with a virus much of America has grown weary of – or still haven’t accepted.

“I’m a firm believer in autonomy, meaning it’s your body, you do what you want for your body,” ER medical director Dr. James Smith said. “It is hard to know that, “gosh darn it, you didn’t have to be here this sick if you would’ve considered vaccination. It (the vaccine) is not perfect.”

More than six patients have died from COVID this week. The majority were not vaccinated.

“When the patients weren’t able to have any company, you were the only one, you were the only one seeing them and trying to comfort them and make them better,” nurse Terri Jones said. “To watch them take their last breath is difficult. You just can’t shut that off and go home.”

For Jones, this week has been extremely difficult as she lost her cousin to COVID on Monday. She hopes her story will encourage those who are still skeptical to get vaccinated.

To date, more than 800,000 people in the United States have died because of COVID.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
High speed chase on Highway 83
Helping the family of the 24-year old Laramie Fowler, who lost his life on Christmas Day in a...
24-year old Stapleton graduate dies on Christmas Day in hit and run
Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Latest News

The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19