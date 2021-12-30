High speed chase on Highway 83

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just after 5 pm, more than a dozen law enforcement traveled at a high rate of speed south of North Platte, ending in Frontier County about 10 miles south of Maywood. Few details are available at this time, however, witnesses say they “took to the ditch,” as several (”at least 18,” according to one witness) state patrol and county sheriff’s cars sped by, in “an apparent pursuit.”

Another witness, sharing that multiple law enforcement surrounded a commercial-style pickup truck, south of Maywood on Highway 83. Two ambulances and Red Willow County law enforcement vehicles were also seen.

News 2 has reached out to the Nebraska State Patrol for more information. This will be updated with information concerning this incident as it becomes available.

