New Year’s Eve celebrations in North Platte

Here are some places to celebrate the beginning of 2022.
Here are some places to celebrate the beginning of 2022.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With New Year’s Eve being one day away, there are many ways people can celebrate the end of 2021 and bring in 2022 in North Platte.

Ramada Inn

On Friday, Dec. 31, the Ramada Inn, located at 2102 S. Jeffers, North Platte, NE is hosting a celebration with DJ, appetizers, and a midnight champagne toast. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets for the event can be purchased with room and couple packages. Other additions such as cocktails and breakfast are also available.

https://canteenbarandgrille.lightspeedordering.com/

WB Family Fun

Starting at 11 a.m. and going on until 11:59 p.m., WB’s Family Fun is hosting a New Year’s Eve Special. Families or groups of four can enjoy an hour of bowling, shoe rental and a large one-topping pizza for $50 plus tax. An additional hour of bowling is $19.99 if lanes are available. To reserve a time, call 308-532-5720.

https://fb.watch/adUAT_VYgo/

Good Life on the Bricks

Leading into the evening hours, Good Life on the Bricks is throwing a Costume Party from 10 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. There will be prizes, drink specials, dancing and more. They encourage attendees to dress up as their favorite characters for a cosplay party.

https://fb.watch/adUp7qbgM1/

Brigham’s Taproom

Brigham’s is bringing in the new year with live music from Bases Loaded. The event is from 9 to 11:59 p.m. There will be dancing and drinks.

https://www.facebook.com/events/3220683381495517

