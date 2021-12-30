Advertisement

Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation.

De Blasio said on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he wants to show the world that the city is “fighting our way through this.”

After banning revelers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials announced plans previously for a scaled-back New Year’s bash with smaller crowds and vaccinations required.

The city’s next mayor, Eric Adams, will take the oath of office in Times Square shortly after the ball drops.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
High speed chase on Highway 83
Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect
Helping the family of the 24-year old Laramie Fowler, who lost his life on Christmas Day in a...
24-year old Stapleton graduate dies on Christmas Day in hit and run
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Fox Run of Findlay
National Guard called to help after nurses walk out of assisted living facility

Latest News

Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law
Wind Chill Watch issued for portions of the area for the day on Friday into Saturday
Weather Alert Day Friday & Saturday: Frigid Temperatures and Snow
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
RAW: Crews install '2022' at Times Square
Photos, a driver's license, the original warrant and other items from a 1969 robbery involving...
Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too