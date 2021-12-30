Weather Alert Day Friday & Saturday: Frigid Temperatures and Snow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Thursday, temperatures were in the single digits to a few 30s with clear to partly cloudy conditions and breezy conditions.

Cold temperatures to start the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, temperatures will be in the mid 40s to low 50s with sunny to mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south and west with speeds of about 10 to 25 mph.

Mild conditions for the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Now our attention focuses on the New Years weather system. This area of low pressure will be developing overnight Thursday into Friday, and a strong area of high pressure from Canada, both bringing it the threat of frigid arctic air and snow across the Greater Nebraska. The National Weather Service has already issued a Wind Chill Watch for the eastern and central portions of the area for the day on Friday into Saturday. This means widn chills are possibly going to be in the range of the negative teens and twenties. Highs during the day Friday and Saturday will be in the low 10s to mid 20s.

Wind Chill Watch issued for portions of the area for the day on Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

The second threat is the snowfall that will starting in the western regions late Friday afternoon into Saturday afternoon. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches are possible for the majority of the region, with some swaths sering about 3 to 6 inches of snow. These snowfall amounts will need to be monitored ove the next 24 to 36 hours. Trends recently have been going up on the snowfall amounts along and south of the interstate. There are no winter weather alerts yet, but that may change later on Thursday. We will keep you posted on all changes ahead.

Snowfall for the area Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

