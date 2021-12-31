Planned Parenthood location in Tenn. burns, building a total loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Fire officials said a Planned Parenthood health center is a total loss following an early morning fire Friday.

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at a Knoxville Planned Parenthood around 6:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, they reported “heavy fire” coming from the building and began working defensively on the flames to keep the fire from spreading.

While officials cannot confirm the cause of the fire, they did say an arson investigator was on scene.

A post on the Planned Parenthood website lists the location as under renovations, WVLT reported.

The location has previously been the target of vandalism.

In January, police reported that a suspect had used a shotgun to shoot out the front windows of the building.

Planned Parenthood representatives released a statement on the fire, calling it “a huge loss for the community” and saying they hope there are not injuries or damage to nearby properties.

No one was hurt in the fire, Planned Parenthood officials said, and they also said they are fully cooperating with the authorities investigating the cause of the fire.

A witness to the fire, Catherine Moirai, said she has already written a $1,000 check for the organization to begin repairs.

