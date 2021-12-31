WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the day on Friday and Saturday, we are in Weather Alert Day mode with dual threats, snow, and frigid temperatures caused by a developing low-pressure system in the Rockies, that will be moving south of us.

Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the region (Andre Brooks)

The first thing to talk about is the Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect for our area. This goes into effect from 6 p.m. CST Friday until 6 p.m. CST Saturday. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible with some heavier bands.

Forecasted snowfall amounts for the region Friday evening through Saturday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

The second threat is the frigid temperatures for Friday into Saturday. During the day on Friday, temperatures are only staying in the 20s, and Friday night, those temperatures will dip down in the -0s. During the day Saturday, temperatures will be even colder with highs not escaping the 10s, and overnight Saturday will dip down in the -0s again.

Cold and snowy conditions for Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

With these cold temperatures, the winds will also be around 15 to 25 mph and this will enhance the threat of harsh wind chills. A wind chill advisory is in effect from Friday 6 p.m. CST to 12 p.m. Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to be in the -10s to -20s during this time frame.

Wind chill advisory in effect for the majority of Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

