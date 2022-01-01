Friday Night Sports Hero: Sutherland Wrestler Samuel Foster

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 2021 is at an end. Many seasons are over, but Winter sports are going strong. This includes Sutherland Wrestling hitting the practice mats all week long. Among the talented group is senior Samuel Foster.

Foster has finished third at the state tournament each of the last two years. In 2020, he placed at 126 pounds and then at 138 pounds last season. Now competing at 145 pounds, Foster is proud to represent the Sailors and is grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s nice just going down to state and competing for the team and stuff. Just going down and showing what wrestling is all about. Having the community support you is nice. Just having everyone there cheering you on is nice. Practices are a grind. They’re tough. I just gotta grind through those. When a tournament comes around, they’re fun. They’re fun to wrestle your opponent and show your dominance over them and you just gotta think you’re not gonna get beat out there.”

Foster has set quite the precedent for himself and his accomplishments need to explanation. He recently got his 150th career win and holds the school record in pins as he has now eclipsed the 100 mark. All that hard work garners special praise from head coach Ryan Mraz, who has seen his growth from day one.

“A really humble kid. A really technical kid. We’ve had him starting at our youth program all the way up. He’s always been one of those guys you can always count on to be in the practice room. Showing other guys what they need to work on. He’s worked extremely hard during the summer months to get where he is today.”

Winning is fun and fan support is nice, but for Foster, family is why he wrestles.

“My family is always at my tournaments. They’re always supporting me. That’s probably the main group I wrestle for is my family. They’re always just there supporting me. My dad is always just trying to show me moves and coach me. Just things I can do. They film my matches so I can watch them. They’re always just trying to make me better. I have two brothers that are always showing me moves and what I can do.”

Foster and the rest of the Sutherland wrestling squad will return to action January 7th at Dundy County Stratton as they look to bring home both individual and team championships.

